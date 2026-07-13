Jet Airways's liquidation was upheld in late 2024; its remaining assets are being auctioned through July 2026
Business
Jet Airways, once a major name in Indian aviation, stopped flying back in 2019 due to bankruptcy.
After several failed comeback attempts, the airline is now officially being liquidated, so its remaining assets are going up for auction through July 2026.
Three Boeing jets, parts and equipment
The auction lineup includes three Boeing jets (with two valued at over ₹70 crore each), plus aircraft parts for Airbus and Boeing models.
There's also a mix of ground stuff: meal carts, catering equipment worth crores, and even station vehicles like an Audi A6.