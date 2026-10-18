Jio Platforms achieves 320-spot leap into WIPO top 20
Business
Jio Platforms just made it into the world's top 20 international patent filers, jumping a massive 320 spots this year, according to WIPO.
With 7,220 patents filed as of March 2026 (more than half internationally), Jio is showing it is serious about global tech innovation.
Jio adds 30 million AI subscribers
Led by Akash Ambani, Jio has been pushing into pre-6G and satellite tech while rolling out 5G to nearly all of India in under two years.
Collaborations like the one with Google's Gemini have helped co-create a new market and added 30 million new subscribers for the flagship AI product, and there are plans for a new voice AI that will transcribe chats in 12 Indian languages, making things even more accessible for everyone.