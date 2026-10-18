Jio Platforms IPO opens October 21 priced ₹1,065-₹1,119 per share

Jio Platforms is launching its much-awaited IPO from October 21 to October 23, priced between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119 per share.

Several top brokerages are recommending it, highlighting Jio's strong earnings growth and its moves into AI and cloud tech.

The company's profits and cash flow are on the rise, making this IPO one to watch for investors looking at the tech space.