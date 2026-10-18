Jio Platforms IPO opens October 21 priced ₹1,065-₹1,119 per share
Business
Jio Platforms is launching its much-awaited IPO from October 21 to October 23, priced between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119 per share.
Several top brokerages are recommending it, highlighting Jio's strong earnings growth and its moves into AI and cloud tech.
The company's profits and cash flow are on the rise, making this IPO one to watch for investors looking at the tech space.
Jio Platforms fresh issue ₹30,213cr
Analysts point to Jio's massive digital ecosystem and huge user base as major strengths.
Most of the money raised will go toward paying off Reliance Jio Infocomm's debt, giving the company more financial flexibility going forward.
There's a fresh issue of shares worth ₹30,213 crore, so there's a lot happening here if you're thinking about jumping in.