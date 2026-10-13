Jio Platforms IPO sees ₹170-180 gray market premium signaling 15-16%
Reliance Jio Platforms is gearing up for a record-breaking IPO, and investors are buzzing.
The gray market premium is already ₹170-180 above the expected price of ₹1,065-1,119 per share, a sign people expect shares to jump by 15-16%.
The official details are coming soon, but excitement is clearly building.
Jio IPO could be India's biggest
This IPO could be India's biggest ever, with Jio aiming to raise around ₹30,200 crore by selling up to 27 crore new shares.
If all goes well, the company could be valued at nearly ₹10.3 lakh crore, putting it among India's most valuable firms.
Reliance Industries still owns 66.43% of Jio Platforms, but big names like Meta's Jaadhu Holdings (9.98%) and Google International (7.73%) are also major backers, showing just how much global faith there is in Jio's tech ambitions beyond just telecom.