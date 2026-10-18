Jio Platforms IPO will reveal telecom and digital performance, ₹30,188cr
Jio Platforms is about to launch its much-awaited IPO, which will finally let everyone see how its telecom and digital businesses are really doing, separate from the rest of Reliance Industries.
As of March 31, 2026, Jio had 524.4 million customers, with over half using 5G.
This IPO is set to be India's biggest ever, aiming to raise ₹30,188 crore.
Investors to track Jio Platforms quarterly
With this IPO, investors will start tracking Jio's performance every quarter.
Akash Ambani shared that revenue jumped from ₹1.09 lakh crore to ₹1.46 lakh crore in three years, while keeping a strong 53.3% EBITDA margin in the June quarter.
Jio now handles more than 60% of all digital traffic in India and average users burn through 43.7GB per user each month, making it a true digital giant poised for even more growth.