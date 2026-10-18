Jio Platforms IPO will reveal telecom and digital performance, ₹30,188cr

Jio Platforms is about to launch its much-awaited IPO, which will finally let everyone see how its telecom and digital businesses are really doing, separate from the rest of Reliance Industries.

As of March 31, 2026, Jio had 524.4 million customers, with over half using 5G.

This IPO is set to be India's biggest ever, aiming to raise ₹30,188 crore.