Jio Platforms to file $3.8B IPO, could be India's largest
Business
Jio Platforms (part of Reliance Industries) is all set to hit the stock market with a massive $3.8 billion IPO in late October 2026.
With a valuation touching $146 billion, this could be India's largest IPO yet.
The final paperwork goes to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, by mid-October after Akash and Isha Ambani wrap up their global road shows.
Jio has 26.85 cr 5G customers
Jio already leads India's telecom scene and runs the largest 5G Standalone network outside China, with 26.85 crore 5G customers as of June 2026.
This is Reliance's first IPO since 2008, showing just how central Jio has become to India's digital future.
With big-name backers like Meta and Google, plus new moves into cloud computing and AI, Jio isn't slowing down anytime soon.