Jio Platforms to file $3.8B IPO, could be India's largest

Jio Platforms (part of Reliance Industries) is all set to hit the stock market with a massive $3.8 billion IPO in late October 2026.

With a valuation touching $146 billion, this could be India's largest IPO yet.

The final paperwork goes to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, by mid-October after Akash and Isha Ambani wrap up their global road shows.