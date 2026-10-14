Jio Platforms to file ₹30,000cr IPO, India's largest ever

The IPO is likely to open for subscription from October 21-23, with global giants like Meta and Google sticking with or boosting their investment, a real vote of confidence in Jio's tech game.

Interest is sky-high: investors have already bid over $20 billion, and analysts say Jio could be valued at ₹10.3 lakh crore, easily topping rivals like Bharti Airtel.

If you're tracking big moves in tech and finance, this one's worth watching; the listing is targeted for October 28.