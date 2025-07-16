Next Article
Karnataka targets $20 billion quantum economy by 2035
Karnataka just announced a bold plan: they're aiming for a $20 billion quantum tech economy by 2035.
The state's leaders and industry experts met up at Vidhana Soudha, laying out how they'll back this vision with policy support, land, infrastructure, and serious investment in skill-building for young talent.
Karnataka is setting up a quantum task force
To get things rolling, Karnataka is setting up a Quantum Task Force dedicated to boosting the sector.
Plus, the 'Quantum India Bengaluru Summit' is happening on July 31 and August 1—bringing together top minds from academia and industry to spark innovation and put Karnataka on the global quantum map.