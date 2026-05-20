Kellton Tech unveils Phoenix. AI converting legacy systems into cloud microservices
Kellton Tech just introduced Phoenix. AI, a new platform that uses artificial intelligence to upgrade outdated company systems into slick, cloud-based microservices.
The company says it can speed up these tech makeovers by up to 80% and cut costs nearly in half.
Phoenix. AI handles the heavy lifting, like analyzing and converting code, so businesses don't have to stress about the messy details.
Phoenix. AI migrating over 4 million lines
Right now, Phoenix. AI is helping a big US software firm transform over 4 million lines of old code into a modern setup using Microsoft's .NET Core.
This project covers major business areas like sales and production, aiming for a scalable system that's easier to update.
Thanks to built-in self-correction and smart automation, engineering teams can work faster and release updates more often, with less hassle along the way.