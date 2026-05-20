Kellton Tech unveils Phoenix. AI converting legacy systems into cloud microservices

Phoenix. AI migrating over 4 million lines

Right now, Phoenix. AI is helping a big US software firm transform over 4 million lines of old code into a modern setup using Microsoft's .NET Core.

This project covers major business areas like sales and production, aiming for a scalable system that's easier to update.

Thanks to built-in self-correction and smart automation, engineering teams can work faster and release updates more often, with less hassle along the way.