Kevin O'Leary backs Anthropic after $81.3B Nasdaq debut, $1.5T valuation
Kevin O'Leary, known from Shark Tank, is betting big on Anthropic after its massive Nasdaq debut, raising $81.3 billion and hitting a $1.5 trillion valuation.
He's impressed by how Anthropic puts business clients first, saying companies are happy to pay more for secure and trustworthy AI.
Anthropic IPO 17.07% Amazon Alphabet backing
Anthropic's IPO jumped 17.07% on day one, showing huge investor excitement.
Tech giants Amazon and Alphabet (Google's parent) own big stakes (14.7% and 13.7%) and provide key support for building Anthropic's AI models.