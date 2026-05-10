China: You can now charge your EV at KFC, McDonald's
What's the story
Leading fast-food chains KFC and McDonald's are stepping up their game in China by adding electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and upgrading digital services. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to enhance customer experience at drive-through outlets amid stiff competition. According to Yum China's first-quarter earnings report, KFC already has over 7,000 drive-through restaurants across the country.
Tech integration
Fast-food chains leverage tech to improve efficiency
KFC has announced plans to leverage technological innovation to improve efficiency at its drive-through outlets in China. The company's move comes as part of a larger convenience strategy, with consumers increasingly expecting speed and instant fulfillment. Chloe He, Director of Asia-Pacific corporate ratings at Fitch Ratings, said this trend is evident in the rapid growth of delivery services in China.
Strategy
Expert opinion on EV charging stations' impact
He emphasized that smart ordering is a clear priority as it directly improves speed, accuracy, and labor efficiency. On the other hand, he sees EV charging services as more of a selective add-on at certain stores. In China, where EV adoption is high, He said these charging stations could help draw more customers by giving them another reason to stop at KFC outlets.