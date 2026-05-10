China: You can now charge your EV at KFC, McDonald's 

KFC has announced plans to leverage technological innovation to improve efficiency at its drive-through outlets in China. The company's move comes as part of a larger convenience strategy, with consumers increasingly expecting speed and instant fulfillment. Chloe He, Director of Asia-Pacific corporate ratings at Fitch Ratings, said this trend is evident in the rapid growth of delivery services in China .

Strategy

Expert opinion on EV charging stations' impact

He emphasized that smart ordering is a clear priority as it directly improves speed, accuracy, and labor efficiency. On the other hand, he sees EV charging services as more of a selective add-on at certain stores. In China, where EV adoption is high, He said these charging stations could help draw more customers by giving them another reason to stop at KFC outlets.