Kumar Mangalam Birla says Aditya Birla Group increasing up investment
Business
Kumar Mangalam Birla just shared that the Aditya Birla Group is gearing up to invest more in Uttar Pradesh.
He made the announcement at IIT (BHU) Varanasi's convocation, highlighting the group's strong presence in the state and its push for more industrial growth, though he kept exact details under wraps.
Birla urges industry university collaboration
Birla also called for tighter bonds between businesses and universities, saying companies can really benefit from fresh ideas coming out of Indian campuses.
He encouraged graduates to grab new opportunities by staying curious and adaptable, pointing out that collaboration can greatly benefit students through research and help industry benefit from academic research.