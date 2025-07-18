Next Article
Larry Ellison announces new tech-focused philanthropic initiative
Larry Ellison, Oracle co-founder and currently the world's second-richest person, just announced a big new project: the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT).
Partnering with the University of Oxford, EIT is all about using tech to solve some of the world's toughest problems.
EIT aims to tackle global challenges through technology
EIT plans to shake up healthcare with new life-saving meds, boost food security by developing better crops, and fight climate change through clean energy.
Ellison says this marks a deeper commitment to making a real difference.
He's now focusing his philanthropy on EIT—hoping these tech breakthroughs can actually move the needle on issues like hunger and health.