Larsen & Toubro starts Vyoma. AI 52MW data center in Chennai
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has started building a massive 52 MW data center in Chennai, aiming to boost India's AI capabilities. This new project is part of Vyoma. AI, L&T's push into AI cloud and hyperscale data centers.
The groundbreaking included a traditional Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, highlighting the company's commitment to supporting India's growing demand for advanced tech.
Vyoma. AI adopts direct-to-chip cooling, renewables
The Chennai center will handle heavy-duty AI workloads using direct-to-chip liquid cooling, basically keeping powerful computers from overheating as they crunch data.
It'll also incorporate renewable energy integration and energy-efficient systems, showing L&T is serious about both innovation and sustainability.
Plus, Vyoma. AI plans to expand with more centers across India to meet the rising need for AI and cloud services.