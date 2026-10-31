Lava raises smartphone prices up to ₹3,000 citing memory shortages
Business
Lava, one of the last big Indian smartphone brands, is bumping up prices on all its phones by up to ₹3,000 starting November 15.
The reason? "In the current industry environment, ongoing memory shortages have necessitated a price revision of up to ₹3,000 across our smartphone portfolio, effective 15th November, 2026," the company said.
Lava sticks to models under ₹30,000
Even with this hike, Lava says it's sticking to budget and midrange phones under ₹30,000 to stay in the game.
If you're thinking of buying a Lava phone, now might be a good time: the company is nudging shoppers to grab current festive deals before prices go up.