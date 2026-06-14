This Goa-based brewery plans to go public

Growth trajectory

On track to surpass ₹60cr in revenue this year

LB Brewers is on track to surpass ₹60 crore in revenue this fiscal year, up from nearly ₹24 crore last year. The growth is fueled by rapid expansion across Indian states and overseas markets. The company's Chief Growth Officer Sarika Varshnei said, "In the next five years, we expect to cross the ₹500-crore revenue mark, and potentially exceed it."