This Goa-based brewery plans to go public
What's the story
Latambarcem Brewers (LB Brewers), the Goa-based company behind popular craft beer brand MakaDi and functional beverage Borecha, is targeting ₹500 crore in revenue over the next 4-5 years. The ambitious plan also includes listing plans in the mid-term to support its expansion efforts. The company started as a home-brewing experiment in a US apartment and has now grown into a fast-growing beverage business in India.
Growth trajectory
On track to surpass ₹60cr in revenue this year
LB Brewers is on track to surpass ₹60 crore in revenue this fiscal year, up from nearly ₹24 crore last year. The growth is fueled by rapid expansion across Indian states and overseas markets. The company's Chief Growth Officer Sarika Varshnei said, "In the next five years, we expect to cross the ₹500-crore revenue mark, and potentially exceed it."
Production strategy
LB Brewers opts for asset-heavy model
Unlike many competitors who rely on contract manufacturing, LB Brewers has opted for an asset-heavy model. The company has invested in its own production facilities and equipment to maintain quality control over the entire process. As part of its portfolio expansion, LB Brewers recently launched Life6, a CoQ10-infused functional water product that was recognized at an international beverage event.
Capacity growth
Tackling distribution challenges with local partnerships
LB Brewers has increased its production capacity from 5,000 cases per month to around 40,000 cases for MakaDi and 36,000 cases for Borecha. The company has also invested in canning lines and automation this year. To tackle distribution challenges in major markets like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Chandigarh, LB Brewers adopted an asset-light market expansion strategy by partnering with local distributors who handle state-level approvals.
Global reach
Expanding to international markets
In the past year, LB Brewers has entered around 10 Indian states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. The company is also looking to expand internationally. MakaDi is already available in six countries - UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Philippines, Australia, UK with plans to enter EU soon. Borecha is also targeting Europe after participating in an international beverage summit in London earlier this year.