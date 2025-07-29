Lenskart files for ₹2,150cr IPO, reveals massive 761-page document

Lenskart aiming for ₹70,000-75,000cr valuation

Lenskart is aiming for a huge valuation—₹70,000-75,000cr ($8-9 billion). The money raised will help them open more stores and upgrade their tech.

They're on a roll financially too: last year they turned profitable with ₹297cr in net profit and saw revenues jump 22% to ₹6,625cr.

Looks like Lenskart's future is looking pretty clear!