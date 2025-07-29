Next Article
Lenskart files for ₹2,150cr IPO, reveals massive 761-page document
Lenskart, the eyewear brand you've probably seen everywhere, just filed for an IPO to raise ₹2,150cr.
Unlike some startups that keep things brief, Lenskart submitted a massive 761-page document to SEBI.
The offer includes both new shares and a big sell-off from existing investors like SoftBank and Kedaara Capital.
Lenskart aiming for ₹70,000-75,000cr valuation
Lenskart is aiming for a huge valuation—₹70,000-75,000cr ($8-9 billion). The money raised will help them open more stores and upgrade their tech.
They're on a roll financially too: last year they turned profitable with ₹297cr in net profit and saw revenues jump 22% to ₹6,625cr.
Looks like Lenskart's future is looking pretty clear!