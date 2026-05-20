LinkedIn will cut 606 jobs on July 13 amid restructuring
Business
LinkedIn is letting go of 606 employees across marketing, engineering, product, and other teams as part of a big restructuring.
The company says this move is about "reinvent how we work" and shifting focus to long-term priorities.
The layoffs kick in on July 13, even though LinkedIn recently reported solid revenue growth.
LinkedIn Mountain View loses 352 employees
Most job cuts hit the Mountain View office (352 people), with more layoffs in San Francisco, Sunnyvale, Carpinteria, and among remote workers.
LinkedIn is also cutting back on marketing and office space. Its parent company Microsoft is offering buyouts, while fellow tech giant Meta is making similar moves, with over 8,000 job cuts as the tech industry tightens up during uncertain times.