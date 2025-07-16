Next Article
L&T announces stable Q1 net profit of ₹316 crore
L&T Technology Services just reported a small 1% bump in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, reaching ₹316 crore. Revenue jumped 16% to ₹2,866 crore.
For the third quarter in a row, they've landed over $200 million in major deals—definitely a sign of consistent growth.
Deal wins this quarter
This quarter saw some impressive wins: one contract worth $50 million, three more between $20-30 million each, and six over $10 million.
CEO Amit Chadha sounded confident about keeping up this momentum, saying they're focused on double-digit growth for FY26 and aiming for a medium-term revenue target of $2 billion.