Musk's xAI discussing data center deal with Humain
Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, is in early talks to rent massive data center space in Saudi Arabia. They're chatting with Humain—a local, Saudi-backed AI company—for access to several gigawatts of capacity.
Another company building a 200-megawatt facility is also part of the mix. The big picture? xAI wants to grow fast in places where energy is cheap and politics are friendly.
xAI's global expansion
The smaller 200-megawatt site could help xAI ramp up right away, while bigger deals may follow.
Ross Nordeen leads these negotiations for xAI, aiming to lock in resources and build stronger ties between Musk's ventures and Saudi investors.
Beyond Saudi Arabia, xAI is also checking out data center options in the UAE and Africa as it looks to scale up globally.