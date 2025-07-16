L&T chief's paycheck surges by nearly 50% in FY25

Subrahmanyan's earnings include ₹16 crore from stock options

Subrahmanyan's earnings included ₹16 crore from stock options this year.

Other top execs also saw hefty paychecks: Deputy MD Subramanian Sarma earned ₹44.55 crore and CFO R Shankar Raman took home ₹37.33 crore.

Meanwhile, L&T's profits rose by 15%, but the stock barely moved—up just 2.3% in 2024 and down 3% so far in 2025, with market value at ₹4.82 lakh crore as of Wednesday, 16 July.