Next Article
L&T chief's paycheck surges by nearly 50% in FY25
SN Subrahmanyan, the head of engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T), just got a 50% bump in his pay for FY25—taking his total package to ₹76.25 crore.
That's a big jump from last year's ₹51.05 crore, even though the average employee raise was only 8.2%.
Subrahmanyan's earnings include ₹16 crore from stock options
Subrahmanyan's earnings included ₹16 crore from stock options this year.
Other top execs also saw hefty paychecks: Deputy MD Subramanian Sarma earned ₹44.55 crore and CFO R Shankar Raman took home ₹37.33 crore.
Meanwhile, L&T's profits rose by 15%, but the stock barely moved—up just 2.3% in 2024 and down 3% so far in 2025, with market value at ₹4.82 lakh crore as of Wednesday, 16 July.