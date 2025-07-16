Next Article
Opendoor stock soars amid investor interest and positive sentiment
Opendoor's stock just jumped 24%, bouncing back big from its June low.
The move comes as activist investors like EMJ Capital's Eric Jackson push for smarter growth, and the company shows signs of turning things around financially.
Opendoor's comeback story
If you're watching the real estate tech space (or just curious about comeback stories), Opendoor's rebound is catching eyes.
With Q1 revenue up to $1.2 billion and losses shrinking, investors are feeling more hopeful—especially with inflation cooling off and interest rates expected to drop.
Things are looking up for the company
Opendoor is expanding partnerships with agents to get stronger locally, and there's a key vote on July 28 for a reverse stock split to stay listed on Nasdaq.
Some analysts are showing fresh confidence in the company's future.