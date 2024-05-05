Next Article

M&M Finance's net profit fell to ₹619 crore

M&M Finance reports 10% drop in Q4 FY24 net profit

By Akash Pandey 06:22 pm May 05, 202406:22 pm

What's the story Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (M&M Finance), a prominent non-banking financial company, has reported a 10% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24. The net profit fell to ₹619 crore, compared to ₹684 crore during the same period last year. The company attributes this decline to increased expenses and a one-time provision of ₹136 crore due to fraud.

Financial performance

Expenses surge, disbursements increase

M&M Finance's expenses saw a significant 36% YoY rise, reaching ₹2,874.56 crore in Q4 FY24 from ₹2,112.94 crore, in the same quarter of FY23. Despite this financial setback, the company reported an 11% increase in disbursements to ₹15,292 crore over ₹13,778 crore in Q4 FY23. The overall disbursements for FY24 showed a robust growth of 13% YoY to ₹56,208 crore.

Business growth

M&M Finance expands loan book, strengthens position in key sectors

M&M Finance reported a substantial 24% YoY expansion of its loan book to ₹1,02,597 crore. "In FY24, the company strengthened its position in the financing of passenger vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, and tractors," stated M&M Finance. The firm also experienced growth in non-vehicle sectors such as SMEs, digital finance, leasing, and other lending and non-lending financial solutions segments.

Fraud incident

Financial fraud, strengthened controls

On April 25, M&M Finance disclosed a financial fraud of ₹150 crore, related to its retail vehicle loans at the Aizawl branch in Mizoram. "These loans had an outstanding net recoverable balance of ₹135.9 crore as of March 31, 2024, which has been fully provided," the company clarified. In response to this incident, the company appointed a law firm and an accounting firm to conduct an investigation into the suspected irregularities.

Revenue growth

M&M Finance reports increased total income in Q4 FY24

During Q4 FY24, M&M Finance reported a total income of ₹3,706 crore, marking an increase of 21% over ₹3,057 crore during the same period last year. The net interest income rose by 14% to ₹1,971 crore during the fourth quarter of FY24. For FY24, the profit after tax declined by 11% to ₹1,760 crore while total income rose by 23% to ₹13,562 crore.