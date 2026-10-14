Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh sugar prices rise on Diwali demand

To cool things down, the government okayed duty-free imports of 1 million tons of raw sugar and imposed stockholding limits on dealers and barred bulk consumers from buying in the domestic open market.

But shortages haven't really eased yet.

Delays in sugarcane harvesting in Maharashtra and Karnataka are making things trickier, with farmers now pushing for better prices as costs climb.

So if you notice sweets costing more this season, now you know why!