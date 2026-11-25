Maharashtra plans 3rd and 4th Mumbai attracting $100 billion
Maharashtra is planning to build Third and Fourth Mumbai, with an aim to attract $100 billion in infrastructure investment over the next five years.
Announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the World Mayors's Forum 2026, the project aims to expand transport infrastructure and redevelop existing urban centers.
Devendra Fadnavis promotes smart urbanization
Fadnavis highlighted that cities already drive about 65% of India's GDP and believes smart urbanization can turn challenges into real opportunities.
The plan is set to develop Third and Fourth Mumbai, expand transport infrastructure, and redevelop existing urban centers.
By focusing on thoughtful city planning now, Maharashtra hopes to see urbanization as an opportunity for economic and social development rather than a burden.