Maharashtra surge more than doubles India's sugar output to 23.59L
India just saw its sugar production more than double this year, hitting 23.59 lakh tons by mid-November, up from 11.49 lakh tons last year.
This big jump is mostly thanks to Maharashtra kicking off crushing season early and ramping up output in a major way.
Maharashtra produces 18.51L, 154 mills working
Maharashtra really led the charge, producing 18.51 lakh tons (way up from last year's 5.25 lakh tons) and increasing its number of working sugar mills to 154.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka actually saw their numbers drop a bit due to fewer mills running.
ISMA's Director General Deepak Ballani is hopeful though: he expects crushing activities in UP and Karnataka will pick up soon, which could boost their totals later in the season.