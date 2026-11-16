Maharashtra really led the charge, producing 18.51 lakh tons (way up from last year's 5.25 lakh tons) and increasing its number of working sugar mills to 154.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka actually saw their numbers drop a bit due to fewer mills running.

ISMA's Director General Deepak Ballani is hopeful though: he expects crushing activities in UP and Karnataka will pick up soon, which could boost their totals later in the season.