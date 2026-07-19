Maharashtra to build quantum computing, deep-tech ecosystem: CM Devendra Fadnavis
What's the story
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced plans to build an ecosystem for quantum computing and deep technologies in the state. The announcement was made during a discussion on the establishment of the Global Manufacturing Hub and Frontier Tech Institute at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Fadnavis emphasized that these emerging technologies will revolutionize industries across the globe.
Market growth
India cannot afford to remain a spectator: Fadnavis
The CM highlighted that the global market for quantum computing and deep technologies was worth $2-3 trillion in 2024.
It is expected to grow to nearly $16 trillion over the next five years, making it one of the fastest-growing technological revolutions in human history.
"India cannot afford to remain a spectator. We must become an active participant in this transformation by creating a robust and comprehensive ecosystem," Fadnavis said.
Tech adoption
CM emphasizes preparing MSMEs for tech adoption
Fadnavis described AI, silicon technologies, and quantum computing as transformative technologies that will reshape every sector of the economy.
He stressed on the need to prepare industries, especially MSMEs, to adopt these techs.
The CM also noted that many MSMEs lack funding, technical capabilities, and skilled manpower to leverage advanced technologies.
He emphasized on developing accessible smart platforms, common facilities, and a trained workforce for this purpose.
Institutional support
Frontier tech institute needed in Maharashtra
Fadnavis said that to make Maharashtra a global manufacturing hub, the state needs an institution dedicated to frontier technologies.
He added that the Center has already launched several initiatives in quantum computing and Maharashtra's efforts should align with these national programs.
The state government is ready to invest in new digital platforms and infrastructure needed for this sector, he said.
Training program
MITRA initiative to train quantum computing instructors
Through the MITRA initiative, Maharashtra will launch a program to train quantum computing instructors, targeting at least 5,000 people over the next two to three years.
The CM said this move would help consolidate scattered efforts under a common institutional framework.
He also revealed that the state's proposed Innovation City in Mumbai, being developed with Tata Group, is currently in planning stage.