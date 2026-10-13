Mark Zuckerberg reportedly names Kunal Shah new head of WhatsApp
Business
Big news: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly named CRED founder Kunal Shah as the new head of WhatsApp.
On the Cheeky Pint podcast, Zuckerberg called Shah one of India's top entrepreneurs and said he's hoping to bring some fresh entrepreneurial energy to WhatsApp, especially since India is such a huge market for the app.
Meta plans India in-app payments expansion
With Shah's background in fintech (think CRED and FreeCharge), Meta wants to boost WhatsApp's business and payment features.
The plan? Make it way easier for people and businesses in India to connect, shop, and pay, all inside the app.
Basically, WhatsApp could be more than just your go-to chat platform.