Mercedes sells off entire stake in Nissan for $325 million
Mercedes-Benz recently sold off its entire 3.8% stake in Nissan for about $325 million.
The shares went for nearly 6% less than the previous day's price, and the move triggered a sharp drop of almost 6% in Nissan's stock, its worst single-day fall in months.
Mercedes had held this stake since their compact car partnership began back in 2016.
Nissan's struggles and the sale's implications
Nissan's been struggling: big losses, falling sales, and its market value has declined significantly this year. Even Renault has cut back its investment to just a 10% stake.
While Mercedes called the sale "routine," investors see it as a red flag about Nissan's future—even as new CEO Ivan Espinosa tries to turn things around with plant closures and production cuts through 2027.
For anyone interested in how big auto brands are shifting alliances and fighting to stay relevant, this is one to watch.