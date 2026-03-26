Meta lays off hundreds of employees across key divisions

Meta , the parent company of Facebook, is laying off several hundred employees across its key divisions. The layoffs impact teams in Facebook, global operations, recruiting, sales and Reality Labs—the company's virtual reality division. Some affected employees are being offered new roles within the company which could involve relocation.

Company statement Restructuring to ensure best position to achieve goals In light of the layoffs, a Meta spokesperson said, "Teams across Meta regularly restructure or implement changes to ensure they're in the best position to achieve their goals." "Where possible, we are finding other opportunities for employees whose positions may be impacted." The restructuring comes as part of Meta's broader strategy to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and catch up with competitors like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

Past cuts Layoffs in Reality Labs division last year The latest layoffs come after Meta had already cut jobs in its Reality Labs division and closed several studios working on VR titles. Those cuts affected more than 1,000 jobs, nearly 10% of that unit. The company also laid off about 5% of its lowest-performing employees last year as part of an ongoing effort to streamline operations.

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