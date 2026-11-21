Microsoft changes Azure pay with stock bonuses and closer reviews
Microsoft is changing how it pays people in its Azure cloud division: now, those who really stand out at work will get extra stock, while employees not meeting expectations will face closer reviews.
This new approach is tied to both recognizing great work and keeping up with tough rivals like Amazon and Google in the cloud space, as well as artificial intelligence.
Microsoft offered about 60,000 employee buyouts
The shift ties into Microsoft's bigger push toward artificial intelligence, or AI, which needs serious cloud power behind it.
Arun Ulagaratchagan, Azure's executive vice president, put it simply, "Meeting today's bar means closing previous performance gaps and demonstrating a meaningful step-change in impact."
The company also recently offered buyouts to about 60,000 employees as part of its move to invest more in AI infrastructure.