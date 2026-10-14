Microsoft denies layoffs in Azure amid new AI chip headlines
Business
Microsoft is shutting down rumors about cost-cutting or layoffs in its Azure cloud division, saying there's no cost-cutting or layoff-like move happening right now.
This comes just as the company is pushing further into AI, with a big new chip launch making headlines.
Maia 300 to reduce NVIDIA reliance
Meet the Maia 300, Microsoft's newest custom AI chip, revealed on October 12.
The plan? Roll out potentially over 1 million of these chips next year to back its internal AI services.
Built with advanced tech from TSMC, the Maia 300 aims to boost efficiency in data centers and help Microsoft rely less on NVIDIA GPUs for its AI workloads.