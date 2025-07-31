Microsoft is betting $30B on AI this quarter alone

Microsoft's cloud platform pulls in over $75B this year

This isn't just about big numbers—Microsoft's move potentially puts them in a position to outspend Google and Meta in building out data centers for the future of AI.

Their latest quarterly revenue hit $76.4 billion, beating Wall Street's predictions and proving that betting on AI is paying off.

While Amazon Web Services still leads overall, Microsoft's rapid growth means the race for cloud dominance is heating up—and if you're interested in where tech is headed next, this is one to watch.