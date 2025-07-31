Microsoft is betting $30B on AI this quarter alone
Microsoft is going all-in on AI, spending a record $30 billion this quarter—its biggest investment ever.
The cash is going straight into expanding cloud and AI infrastructure to keep up with huge demand, especially as more businesses jump on board with tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot.
Azure, their cloud platform, just pulled in over $75 billion this year (up 39%), showing that people are really buying into their tech.
This isn't just about big numbers—Microsoft's move potentially puts them in a position to outspend Google and Meta in building out data centers for the future of AI.
Their latest quarterly revenue hit $76.4 billion, beating Wall Street's predictions and proving that betting on AI is paying off.
While Amazon Web Services still leads overall, Microsoft's rapid growth means the race for cloud dominance is heating up—and if you're interested in where tech is headed next, this is one to watch.