Microsoft rebukes US Vice President JD Vance, defends H-1B salaries
Microsoft is pushing back after US Vice President JD Vance accused the company of abusing the system.
Microsoft says its H-1B workers actually earn some of the highest salaries in tech, right alongside their US colleagues.
This all follows Microsoft's recent suspension from a key program (PERM) that helps sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency in the US.
Microsoft says 80% were visa updates
The drama started when Microsoft and several other technology firms were suspended from the PERM program.
Vance highlighted that while Microsoft laid off about 6,000 American workers, it also got approval for thousands of H-1B visas and green cards.
But Microsoft responded by saying 80% of those visa applications were just to extend or update status for people already working there (not to bring in new hires), and the remaining applications were for individuals already legally present in the United States who chose to join Microsoft and amounted to roughly 1% of the company's US workforce.
The company emphasized it values both American and international talent, with most employees being Americans.