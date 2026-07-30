Microsoft revenue hits $90B as AI fuels record quarter

Microsoft's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue, which ended on June 30, grew by nearly 18% year-on-year.

The company reported a net income of $35.77 billion or $4.81 per share, up from $27.23 billion or $3.65 per share in the same quarter last year.

This growth was driven by a $3.2 billion gain from its investment in AI lab Anthropic and lower-than-expected costs associated with its first voluntary retirement program.