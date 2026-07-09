Microsoft layoffs: What employees will receive in severance

Compensation breakdown

Minimum of 60 days base pay

The severance package starts with a minimum of 60 days of base pay, during which affected employees will remain on Microsoft's payroll. For most employees, the total payout can go up to a maximum of 39 weeks of base salary, depending on their role and years of service. Employees at internal levels 64 and below will get one week of base pay for every six months they have worked.