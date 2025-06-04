What's the story

Motilal Oswal has launched the BSE 1000 Index Fund, the first mutual fund in India to track the BSE 1000 Total Return Index.

The new fund offer (NFO) will be open for subscription from tomorrow to June 19, 2025.

The fund wants to replicate the performance of the BSE 1000 Total Return Index, which covers the country's top 1,000 listed companies across large, mid, small, and micro-cap segments.