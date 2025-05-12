What's the story

Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal, the co-founders of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), have each pumped $50 million into rapid delivery start-up Zepto, according to Moneycontrol.

The combined investment of $100 million is part of Zepto's plan to boost domestic ownership.

The shares were acquired from early backers of the company, mostly foreign investors, including Rocket Internet and Lachy Groom.