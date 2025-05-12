Ather Energy's loss narrows to ₹234cr as revenue jumps 29%
What's the story
Ather Energy, a leading name in the electric two-wheeler space, has posted a narrowed net loss of ₹234 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25.
This is an improvement over last year's loss of ₹283 crore in the same quarter.
The company's revenue also witnessed a major jump, increasing by 29% to ₹676 crore in Q4 FY25.
Fiscal year
Annual performance shows significant growth
For the full fiscal year, Ather Energy posted a 29% rise in revenue at ₹2,225 crore. The net loss for the period was also curtailed by 23% at ₹812 crore.
This was despite an exceptional outgo of ₹175 crore toward refunds for off-board chargers under the FAME II and PMP guidelines.
These numbers reflect a strong revenue growth and improved financial performance for the company over the last year.
Growth metrics
Vehicle volumes and gross margins soar
In FY25, Ather Energy witnessed a sharp spike in vehicle volumes, with sales increasing 42% to over 155,000 units.
The company's adjusted gross margin more than doubled at 19%.
CEO Tarun Mehta emphasized that "Adjusted gross margins doubled, growing by approximately 1,000 basis points (bps), and that helped reduce EBITDA losses by approximately 1,300 bps over the preceding year."
Software sales
Software sales boost profitability
Mehta also added, "Our software sales have continued to trend strongly, with 88% of our customers choosing to buy our Pro Pack in FY25."
This decision has played a major role in improving Ather Energy's bottom line.
The company's strategic focus on improving its software offerings seems to be paying off as it continues to attract a larger customer base.
Ather Energy debuted on the stock market last week, listing at ₹328 per share on the NSE.