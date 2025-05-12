What's the story

Ather Energy, a leading name in the electric two-wheeler space, has posted a narrowed net loss of ₹234 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25.

This is an improvement over last year's loss of ₹283 crore in the same quarter.

The company's revenue also witnessed a major jump, increasing by 29% to ₹676 crore in Q4 FY25.