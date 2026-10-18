Mumbai restaurants to raise prices 10%-15% during Dussehra and Diwali
Business
Heads up, Mumbai foodies: eating out (or ordering in) is about to get pricier.
Around 8,000 city restaurants will raise their menu prices by 10% to 15% during Diwali and Dussehra.
The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) says the hike covers dine-in, quick-service, and delivery, so your favorite spots are likely included.
AHAR defends price hike citing costs
AHAR's president Vijay K Shetty shared that restaurants have been quietly handling rising costs for months but can't keep it up.
Ingredient prices like onions and sugar have shot up, commercial LPG cylinders now cost double, and rents and wages are higher too.
The association says this step is just to keep quality high while making ends meet.