Musk slams NVIDIA for firing Jensen Huang
What's the story
Elon Musk has publicly criticized NVIDIA's decision to remove its founder and CEO, Jensen Huang. The move comes after allegations of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy who may have leaked sensitive information to Beijing. At The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk compared Huang's removal from NVIDIA to "kicking Michael Jordan off your team."
Support for Huang
Musk says he would hire Huang if given a chance
Musk, who has a long-standing friendship with Huang, defended him by saying he is "one of the most talented entrepreneur-CEOs in history."
He even said on X, his social media platform, that he would hire Huang if given a chance.
"There's no one that can really replace Jensen," Musk said while addressing the event via video conference. "He performs the roles of several people."
Huang's impact
Musk highlights why Huang is irreplaceable
Musk emphasized Huang's deep technical expertise, decades-long relationships with key suppliers, and significant influence within NVIDIA.
"He understands technology incredibly well. His team loves him," Musk said, recalling how he had seen Huang share street food with key suppliers in South Korea and Taiwan.
He also highlighted the loyalty Huang commands within NVIDIA, saying several employees had turned down better offers elsewhere to continue working with him.
Reinstatement support
Petition urging NVIDIA to reinstate former CEO signed by Musk
Musk questioned NVIDIA's decision to part ways with Huang, saying it doesn't seem like a smart decision to him.
He also signed a petition, along with over 200,000 others, urging NVIDIA to reinstate its former CEO.
Despite calls from Musk and other tech industry leaders for Huang's return, NVIDIA's board remains firm on its decision to accept his resignation and has no plans of reinstating him as CEO.