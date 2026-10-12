Naukri.com survey: 61% comfortable telling employers about mental health leave
Business
A new Naukri.com survey shows that 61% of job seekers are comfortable telling employers about taking mental health leave, a sign that talking about well-being at work is becoming more normal.
Still, many worry about what happens after they open up.
Job seekers fear career harm
About one-third fear sharing could hurt their career or wouldn't be taken seriously by bosses.
Poor work-life balance, unsupportive managers, and heavy workloads are big stressors too.
A majority want clearer boundaries between work and personal time, while smaller shares want managers trained to spot burnout and greater access to counseling support, suggesting workplaces have some catching up to do on mental health support.