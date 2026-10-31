Nazara invests $77 million in UK arm for 2 Spanish studios
Business
Nazara Technologies, the Mumbai-based gaming company, just invested $77 million (about ₹734.35 crore) into its UK arm to snap up two Spanish studios, Bluetile Games and Bestplay Systems.
This move is part of a larger $303.02 million deal announced in 2026, all aimed at boosting Nazara's presence in the international gaming world.
Funds paid by Nazara Technologies UK
Nazara infused the funds into its UK subsidiary through a subscription to equity shares and the cash was paid by Nazara Technologies UK, subject to compliance with applicable laws.
Even with recent stock dips below ₹400, Nazara's shares have jumped over 51% over six months, showing investors are pretty optimistic about these bold global moves.