NBCC shares jump after decades-old land dispute ends
Business
NBCC's stock just got a boost—up 3% on Monday and 9% in two days—after finally settling a land dispute with the Delhi government.
The company's shares are now up 34% this year, and the news has boosted investor confidence.
What changed for NBCC?
As part of the settlement, NBCC scored rights to develop half of a major 42-acre plot in Delhi, which they can now turn into mixed-use projects.
On top of that, they just landed a big gig as project manager for new central government offices at Mumbai Port, expanding their presence in urban infrastructure.