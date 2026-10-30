Nearly 1 in 5 US workers become AI boomerang hires
Business
AI is shaking up the job market, and now we're seeing more boomerang employees: people who get laid off or replaced by AI and then asked to return.
Nearly one in five US workers surveyed say this has happened to them, according to a new SHL report.
Returnees want pay, security and transparency
Getting called back isn't enough: almost half of these employees expect a solid pay raise to return, and many want written guarantees about job security and full transparency regarding how AI will be used in their role.
As SHL's Lucy Beaumont points out, trust takes a hit after layoffs, so companies need to rethink how they treat people if they want them back for good.