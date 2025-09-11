Next Article
Nifty 50 closes above 25,000 for the 1st time
Nifty 50 just hit a major milestone, closing above 25,000 on Thursday. The index wrapped up at 25,005.50 after seven days of steady gains.
Sensex also moved up, ending at 81,548.73.
Nifty Media jumps up
Market vibes stayed upbeat with more stocks rising than falling. PSU Banks and Pharma stocks led the way, while Nifty Media stood out with a solid jump.
Analysts say if Nifty holds above key support levels (around 24,920), we could see more highs soon—maybe even up to 25,200.
Not every sector joined the party though: Auto and IT dipped slightly, but overall investor mood remains positive as buyers keep showing interest across most areas.