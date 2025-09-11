Nifty 50 closes above 25,000 for the 1st time

Nifty Media jumps up

Market vibes stayed upbeat with more stocks rising than falling. PSU Banks and Pharma stocks led the way, while Nifty Media stood out with a solid jump.

Analysts say if Nifty holds above key support levels (around 24,920), we could see more highs soon—maybe even up to 25,200.

Not every sector joined the party though: Auto and IT dipped slightly, but overall investor mood remains positive as buyers keep showing interest across most areas.