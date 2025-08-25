Nifty holds above 24,800 mark, Sensex closes at 81,307

Indian stock markets took a breather on Friday, snapping a six-day winning streak. Nifty closed at 24,870 (down 0.85%), and Sensex finished at 81,307 (also down 0.85%). Analysts say if Nifty holds above 24,800, we could see a quick bounce back toward the big 25k mark.

Analysts say dips could present buying opportunities If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, analysts suggest that dips like these could present buying opportunities if technical support holds.

Some expect a rebound if current levels are maintained.

BMW Industries to invest ₹803 crore in new steel plant Big moves from companies are in play: BMW Industries is investing ₹803 crore in a new steel plant in Jharkhand to boost its premium offerings.

Indian Hotels Company is eyeing expansion into Europe and Southeast Asia.

Plus, IDBI Bank got SEBI's go-ahead to reclassify LIC as a public shareholder—a step toward government disinvestment.