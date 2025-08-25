Nifty holds above 24,800 mark, Sensex closes at 81,307
Indian stock markets took a breather on Friday, snapping a six-day winning streak.
Nifty closed at 24,870 (down 0.85%), and Sensex finished at 81,307 (also down 0.85%).
Analysts say if Nifty holds above 24,800, we could see a quick bounce back toward the big 25k mark.
Analysts say dips could present buying opportunities
If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, analysts suggest that dips like these could present buying opportunities if technical support holds.
Some expect a rebound if current levels are maintained.
BMW Industries to invest ₹803 crore in new steel plant
Big moves from companies are in play: BMW Industries is investing ₹803 crore in a new steel plant in Jharkhand to boost its premium offerings.
Indian Hotels Company is eyeing expansion into Europe and Southeast Asia.
Plus, IDBI Bank got SEBI's go-ahead to reclassify LIC as a public shareholder—a step toward government disinvestment.
YES Bank gets RBI nod for Sumitomo stake purchase
NSE is swapping out Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank for IndiGo and Max Healthcare in the Nifty 50 lineup—so the index is getting a fresh look.
YES Bank got RBI approval for Sumitomo Mitsui to pick up nearly a quarter stake, while Crisil kept IndusInd Bank's credit rating steady despite all the changes happening across sectors.