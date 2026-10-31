Nifty reclaims 23,000 as FIIs invest 6,304.67 cr Sensex surges
Business
The Indian stock market had a strong Friday, with the Nifty reclaiming the 23,000 mark and closing at 23,053.10.
This rally came after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) switched gears and invested ₹6,304.67 crore in Indian stocks after weeks of selling.
The Sensex also surged by 1,335.7 points to finish at 74,459.53.
Indian pharma and healthcare jump 7%
Pharma and healthcare stocks were the biggest winners: both indices jumped 7%. Midcap and smallcap stocks also did well, thanks to companies like Laurus Labs, Mankind Pharma, and Ather Energy.
Even with some sectors like oil and gas slipping a bit, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged by more than ₹22 lakh crore during the week, showing how resilient Indian markets are despite global uncertainties.