Business

Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, Philip Dybvig win Economics Nobel Prize

Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, Philip Dybvig win Economics Nobel Prize

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 10, 2022, 03:36 pm 1 min read

Nobel Memorial Prize for Economic Sciences was established by the Sveriges Riksbank (Photo credit: Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences)

Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig have won the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. The award is commonly known as Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. The announcement was made by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Last year, the award was won by David Card, Guido Imbens, and Joshua Angrist.

Awardees Trio won Nobel for their research on banks, financial crises

Bernanke, Diamond, and Dybwig won the Nobel Memorial Prize "for research on banks and financial crises." The laureates were credited with improving our understanding of the role of banks during financial crises. The Nobel Committee also lauded them for their contribution to the area of "how to regulate financial markets." The first Nobel in Economic Sciences was awarded in 1968.