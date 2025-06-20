Notion doubles down on India in fight against Google, Microsoft

What's the story

Notion, the productivity software company, is eyeing India as its next big growth market.

The company's co-founder, Akshay Kothari, made this observation during an interview with Moneycontrol at the San Francisco headquarters.

He said that "India is a very fast-growing market in terms of usage," adding that they are "very bullish on the market."

Notion is positioning itself to compete with tech giants like Microsoft and Google in the global workplace software space.